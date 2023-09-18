Ellis Martin Report With TONIX Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.'S (NASDAQ:TNXP) Dr Seth Lederman

Join Ellis Martin for a compelling interview with Dr. Seth Lederman. He's an MD and the CEO of TONIX Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP). Tonix is a biopharmaceutical company focused on commercializing, developing, discovering and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. The company is currently developing medicines to treat conditions including long covid, fibromyalgia, lupus, organ transplant rejection, depression, autism, MS, chronic pain. PTSD, migraines, cocaine intoxication, gastro-intestinal cancer and more.

Dr. Lederman is a physician, scientist and entrepreneur, and the founder of Tonix. Prior to Tonix, Dr. Lederman founded Targent Pharmaceuticals, which developed late-stage oncology drugs.

Prior to becoming a biopharma entrepreneur, Dr. Lederman served as an Associate Professor at Columbia University for 2 decades and directed basic science research in molecular immunology, infectidiseases and the development of therapeutics for autoimmune disease.

TONIX Pharmaceuticals is a paid sponsor of The Ellis Martin Report

