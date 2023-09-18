European Fashion & Clothing Retailers Database 2023 Featuring H&M, C&A, And Zara Among Others

The Fashion & Clothing Retailers in Europe database is a valuable resource for gaining insights into fashion retailers across different countries.

The analysts have categorized these retailers based on their location, presenting them in rankings according to their latest turnover figures for each country. Each retailer is accompanied by a detailed profile, offering a comprehensive view of their operations. With over 2,500 fashion retailers represented (national head offices), this database covers a wide range of fashion brands.

Analyzing the European fashion retail landscape is a challenging task due to its ever-changing nature. While some international retailers hold significance, they do not dominate the market entirely. The fashion industry is characterized by a multitude of chains and the constant emergence of new banners and brands. The goal is to stay updated with these changes, requiring regular assessments of fashion chains throughout the year.

The inclusion of web-shops in retailer profiles reflects the rapid growth of online fashion retail. Initially led by internet-only retailers, this trend has now extended to traditional retailers that combine both online and physical stores (clicks and bricks). These retailers are also exploring alternative shopping concepts. In the fashion sector, fast logistics and flexible return policies have emerged as crucial factors for online success, especially when dealing with size or quality-related issues.

This comprehensive database encompasses essential information about both international and national fashion and clothing chains, including turnover data and store counts. While the primary fois on fashion retailers within European countries like Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Spain, the coverage extends to most European nations.

Additionally, countries beyond Europe, such as the USA, China, and Japan, have recently been included, although complete coverage is not yet available in these regions.

The rankings provided are broken down in 4 segments:



The real fashion specialists: H&M, C&A, Zara, etcetera

The department stores: hypermarkets and others selling fashion

The pure interetailers including the mail-order companies The companies with a significant amount of own stores: Levi's, etcetera

Some of the Retailers covered include:



Arcadia

C&A

Calzedonia

Etcetera

H&M

Inditex

JD Sports

Levi's

Marks & Spencer

New Look

Next

Primark Zara

