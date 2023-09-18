Unga 78 To Feature High-Level General Debate This Week

NEW YORK, 18th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA 78) will feature the High-Level General Debate from 19th September to 26th September.

UNGA President Dennis Francis will open the General Debate, themed "Rebuilding trust and reigniting global solidarity: Accelerating action on the 2030 Agenda and its Sustainable Development Goals towards peace, prosperity, progress and sustainability for all."

The 78th session represents a crucial milestone in the journey towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) since it marks the halfway point to the global goals' deadline. At the SDG Summit, leaders will review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 SDGs, providing high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions.

On 18th-19th September, ahead of the General Debate, the leaders will gather for the SDG Summit to review the implementation of the 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and provide high-level political guidance on transformative and accelerated actions leading up to the target year of

2030 for achieving the Goals.

The agenda of the UNGA session also includes a High-Level Dialogue on Financing for Development, taking place on 20th September to follow up on the implementation of the Addis Ababa Action Agenda, which was adopted in 2015 to provide a new global framework for funding sustainable development by aligning all financing flows and policies with economic, social and environmental priorities.

Also, on 20th September, the High-Level Meeting on Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response will take place to further mobilise political momentum, including through the integration of a multisectoral approach towards pandemic prevention, preparedness and response, given the multifaceted consequences of pandemics.

On 21st September, the agenda of the session includes the Ministerial Meeting for the Summit of the Future, which will be an opportunity for Ministers to set out their vision and priorities for the Summit of the Future and to outline their expectations of the action-oriented outcomes that, based on the results of the SDG Summit, can be achieved in 2024 when Heads of State and Government meet.

The High-level Meeting on Universal Health Coverage will take place on 21st September, representing an opportunity for countries and stakeholders to renew efforts and accelerate progress toward achieving health for all.

The High-level Meeting on the Fight against Tuberculosis will be held on 22nd September under the theme of "Advancing science, finance and innovation, and their benefits, to urgently end the global tuberculosis epidemic, in particular, by ensuring equitable access to prevention, testing, treatment and care."

