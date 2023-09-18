Landslide In Northwest Congo Kills At Least 17 People After Torrential Rain

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))
KINSHASA, Congo, 18th September, 2023 (WAM) -- Torrential rain in northwestern Congo caused a landslide that killed at least 17 people overnight, Associated Press (AP) reported, citing authorities on Sunday.
The authorities warned that the toll could rise as rescuers sift through rubble beneath collapsed homes.
The disaster took place along the Congo River in the town of Lisal in northwestern Mongala province, according to Matthieu Mole, president of the civil society organisation forces vives. The victims lived in homes that were built at the foot of a mountain.
