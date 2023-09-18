Updating Insured Emirati's Data Is Pivotal To Support Quality Of Electronic Services: Gpssa

ABU DHABI, 18th September, 2023 (WAM) -- As part of the General Pension and Social Security Authority's (GPSSA's) quest to continue offering top-notch services while ensuring accurate and timely transactions for its stakeholders, entities registered with the GPare required to update their Emirati employee's information and data punctually on the UAE's Pension Authority's electronic system.

Entities must ensure that details regarding their Emirati employees are updated on GPSSA's website, with emphasis on the employee's salary, job title, contact information (address, phone number, email), place of residence, family book, passport, employment status, social staand health status.

It is important to remember that contributions in the private sector are paid during the year based on the contribution account salary for January each year. Any increase in the insured's contribution account salary during the year becomes retroactive from the beginning of January of that same year.

If that is not done for any reason, the amount will be accounted for in January of the following year. Suppose an employee joins a private sector entity after January. In that case, their contributions are calculated on the month by which they joined until the next January, while contributions of insured members employed in the government sector are calculated based on the actual contribution calculation salary for each month.

Government entities are obligated to provide the GPwith a list of updated salaries and monthly contributions for their Emirati employees, as well as keep the authority updated on changes in the number of employees or their salaries each month. Meanwhile, private sector entities must undergo the same updates once a year, specifically in January of each year.

Monthly salary contribution payments must be made at the end of each month, with a grace period permitted from the beginning of the new month until the fifteenth day of the month.

If an employee has applied for a paid leave, their entity is obligated to pay monthly contributions on their behalf in full, while in the case of an unpaid leave (i.e. special leave to accompany one of the spouses or a study leave without pay), the insured individual must pay the salary contributions in full.

