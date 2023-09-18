Udc Partners Commercial Bank To Showcase Premium Investment Opportunities In India

Doha, Qatar: United Development Company (UDC), a leading Qatari public shareholding company and the master developer of The Pearl and Gewan Islands, has made its debut in Mumbai, India. The recent visit is part of UDC's strategic plan to expand its international presence and introduce its premium investment opportunities to the vibrant Indian market.

UDC partnered with Commercial Bank which provides attractive mortgage loan packages for foreign investors, offering loan tenures of up to 20 years. The visit was coordinated by Knight Frank, a renowned real estate consultant operating in both India and Qatar at the Four Seasons hotel in Mumbai.

The Qatar-India synergy is one rooted in historical ties and shared values, fostering a conducive environment for investment. This visit underscores UDC's commitment to global outreach, with a foon the Indian market's potential to deliver high-value returns in Qatar's thriving property sector, specifically at The Pearl and Gewan Islands.

During the visit to Mumbai, senior officials from UDC actively engaged with promising Indian investors, wealth managers and promoters offering valuable insights into Qatar's investment climate, benefits, and returns, particularly in The Pearl and Gewan Islands. The event provided an excellent platform for networking and generated significant interest among Indian investors.

Key highlights of the visit emphasised Qatar's strategic location in the Middle East, its diversified and robust economy, and its commitment to diversifying beyond oil and gas. Additionally, the event highlighted Qatar's pro-business policies, its reputation as a safe and family-friendly destination with no income tax, and the historical ties between India and Qatar, fostering trust in investment partnerships. Indian investors gained insights into Qatar's thriving real estate market, where Qatari residency is attainable with attractive benefits, and UDC's leading role as a prominent real estate developer in the country. Variinvestment options and accessible mortgage loan packages for foreign non-resident investors were also presented by Commercial

Bank.

UDC is excited about the potential of this partnership with Commercial Bank and aims to cultivate promising investment opportunities that align with its mission to provide premium real estate developments in Qatar, meeting the diverse needs and expectations of local and foreign investors alike.

UDC is a leading Qatari public shareholding company established in 1999, with a mission to identify and invest in long-term projects contributing to Qatar's growth and providing good shareholder value. Its activities cover a multitude of vital investment sectors including real-estate development, property management, infrastructure and utilities, district cooling, maritime and hospitality-related businesses.

UDC's flagship project is The Pearl Island, a 4 million sqm mixed-use, man-made island development which is one of the largest real estate developments in the Gulf. It incorporates a variety of distinct features including premium residences with state-of-the-art amenities, diverse entertainment facilities, in addition to an award-winning marina, beautiful beaches and more than 370 retail and F&B outlets.

UDC is also in the process of developing Gewan Island located adjacent to The Pearl Island, into the Company's latest world class residential, commercial and entertainment project. This development has the potential of becoming a magnificent destination that will maintain UDC's future growth.

Gewan Island, spanning 400,000 square meters, is designed to provide a distinctive integrated lifestyle experience.

The island is characterized by sustainability and smart living features, offering a splendid lifestyle and leisure experience for both visitors and residents.

It includes variprojects such as Crystal Residence, featuring over 586 residential units distributed across 15 buildings, comprising one to three-bedroom apartments ranging from 90 to 240 square meters, as well as four-bedroom duplex apartments covering 365 square meters. Additionally, the island features a range of luxuriamenities, including Gewan Golf Club, Corinthia Hotel, Solymar Beach Club, a residents' Clubhouse, along with Banana Park, Crystal Walkway shopping district featuring 101 retail units, and another promenade along the waterfront, both equipped with leading air conditioning technology.