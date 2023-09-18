Moci Organises 'Risk Management For Entrepreneurs' Workshop

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI), in cooperation with the Social Development Center“NAMA”, organized a workshop titled:“Risk Management for Entrepreneurs”, during September 10-13, with the participation of entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises.

The organization of this workshop comes in line with the Ministry's keenness to develop and educate entrepreneurs and SME owners, enhance their knowledge about risk management, and provide them with the needed expertise and skills in commercial affairs, in addition to identifying the challenges they face and overcoming them.

The workshop addressed the concepts and definition of risk management, and the role it plays in improving the decision-making process, its benefits, and its relationship to governance, security, and sustainability, in addition to showcasing the variinternal and external threats companies usually face, and the concept of positive and negative risks.

Moreover, the workshop defined the concepts and framework related to risk management and ways to specify, assess, and manage risks, in addition to stressing the importance of education and communication in managing risks.

The workshop also covered variaspects related to providing the participants with ways to evaluate risks in the enterprise, how to make improvements, how to effectively assess risks, and adopt the appropriate procedures and controls through the use of tools such as records, links, and risk matrix.