Qnb Hosts Pavilion At 'Sustainable Transportation And Legacy For Generations' Exhibition

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, hosted a pavilion during the“Sustainable Transportation and Legacy for Generations” Conference & Exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Transport, bringing together highly knowledgeable professionals and experts to share and exchange expertise and insights in the industry.

Organised within the Group's role as Strategic Sponsor for the prestigievent, QNB pavilion offered a unique platform to introduce its achievements and banking services and products supporting best business practices and contributing to sustainable growth, in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Abdulla Mubarak Al- Khalifa, QNG Group CEO stated:“The organization of this pavilion reflects one of the basic pillars of our strategy to drive sustainable business growth achieved through organizational resilience, a goal which is not only reflected in our eco- friendly banking products and services, but also through our CSR programmes and initiatives in local communities.

We are pleased to see this high turnout of interested visitors for QNB pavilion, which represented a unique opportunity to raise the level of awareness about the importance of sustainable banking to address climate change challenges.”

The Bank's key initiatives and programmes in the areas of sustainability were displayed on interactive screens where visitors had the chance to learn about the Bank's sustainability ongoing initiatives and achievements entitling it to be awarded with a number of the most prestigiprizes.

QNB employees provided visitors with an overview on the latest green financing solutions, including QNB Sustainable Vehicle loans at special interest rates and financing electric and hybrid new and pre-owned cars, in addition to the green mortgages with special and exclusive benefits.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, QNB Group extends to more than 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services. The total number of employees is more than 29,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of more than 4,900 machines.