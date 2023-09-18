Al Sadd Meet Sharjah In Home Tie, Eye Winning Start At Afc Champions League

Doha, Qatar: Eyeing a strong show this season, Qatar's Al Sadd are targeting a winning start to their AFC Champions League campaign as they host United Arab Emirates' Sharjah FC in their opening Group B today.

The former champions, who were knocked out of the group stage in the last two editions, are targeting to emulate their performance in 2011 when they lifted their maiden crown in the continent's premier club tournament.

With Uzbekistan's Nasaf and Jordan's Al Faisaly up next in the group stage against Qatar's heavyweights, Al Sadd, who are making their 16th appearance in the competition, want to start the tournament on a high at their home turf of Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium.

“The aim is to take three points from our first match,” Al Sadd coach Bruno Miguel told a pre-match press conference yesterday.

“Our goal for this season is to win all the matches. We want to go as far as possible in this tough tournament,” he said.

Sharjah, who reached the quarter-finals of the 2004 edition, won two qualifying games to seal their spot in the group stage.

“We are anticipating a strong challenge from Sharjah and we are fully prepared for it. All AFC Champions League matches are tough and this game is going to be no different. The team that makes fewer mistakes will achieve victory,” said Miguel.

Al Sadd's players, who were on national duties during the break for international friendlies, joined the team that started training sessions on Friday.

“We are very excited and looking forward to a strong show. Sharjah FC are tough side with domestic success to their credit and we must avoid mistakes against them. We want to have a good start to this special tournament,” said Al Sadd defender Tarek Salman.

Meanwhile, a coordination meeting for the game, which will kick off at 9pm, was held to review arrangements covering all the organisational procedures.

Al Duhail are the other Qatari side to appear in the group stage of the tournament.

The Qatar Stars League champions are in Group E and will play against Tajikistan's Istiklol in their first match in Dushanbe tomorrow.

Iran's Persepolis and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr are the other teams in the group.

This year's AFC Champions League is witnessing 40 clubs – divided into 10 groups –fighting for top honours. It is the first time since 2020 that Group Stage matches are reverting to a home-and-away basis.