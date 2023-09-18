Sif Holds Orientation For Students, Guide Teachers Ahead Of Qcsc 2023

Doha, Qatar: Science India Forum under the patronage of Indian Embassy in Qatar has conducted an orientation program via a webinar recently for students and guide teachers who are participating in the Qatar Children Science Congress 2023-24 programme.

During the opening session, SIF Qatar President Ravikumar Narayanan elaborated the importance of the Children Science Congress. QCSC is an ideal and innovative programme for children to inspire, empower and expand their minds to the scientific research.

It carries the spirit and mandate of Education for Sustainable Development (ESD) of Unesco, and the programme is catalysed and supported by India's National Council for Science and Technology Communication (NCSTC).

Since 2015, SIF Qatar is conducting this programme, based on varithemes and sub-themes. The theme for this year is“Understanding Ecosystem for Health and Well-being”. The orientation programme was attended by more than 300 students and guide teachers from across schools in Qatar. The orientation webinar was conducted by Dr. Jagdish Sharma, SIF adviser and former vice-president, who explained this year's focal and sub themes, guidance on project selection and relevance of the project to the theme.

Dr. Sharma emphasised that guide teacher should help students to generate an idea all by themselves and then they should help them to develop that idea further in the science project. He also advised on how to monitor the project progress effectively.