EU to restate firm backing for Ukraine, demand Security Council overhaul

(MENAFN) Next week, at the UN General Assembly, the European Union is going to grab the chance to restate its firm backing for Ukraine as well as the necessity to overhaul the Security Council, whose verdicts are obstructed by Russia.



Based on a post by Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, on the website of the European External Action Service, a Ukrainian news agency declared.



"This week comes indeed at a crucial moment for the world and the multilateral system. With its war of aggression against Ukraine, Russia, a nuclear power and permanent member of the UN Security Council, trampled on the UN Charter. Despite repeated calls by the UN General Assembly to comply with its responsibility, Russia is preventing the Security Council from fulfilling its role, not only in Ukraine but also elsewhere, thus threatening the credibility of the whole United Nations system," he stated.



As stated by Borrell, to regain the rare credibility of the United Nations, it is crucial "to make the Security Council more representative to reflect the changes that have taken place in the world and in particular give Africa a voice."

