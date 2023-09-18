Triples To Make Southeast Asian Debut At Philippine Blockchain Week

MANILA, Sept 18, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - K-Pop mania will reach new heights in Manila when four members of tripleS stage their first-ever Southeast Asian performance on September 21! Philippine fans can look forward to watching YooYeon, SooMin, NaKyoung, and YeonJi perform live, while a privileged few will have the chance to participate in an exclusive Meet and Greet. The group will be performing multiple hits from tripleS' previalbums:“ACCESS”,“ASSEMBLE”,“AESTHETIC”, as well as LOVElution's newest release,“ↀ”.

YooYeon, SooMin, NaKyoung, and YeonJi are also the members of EVOLution, introduced in April 2023 as tripleS' fourth official sub-unit. From the full 24-member roster, 8 members were selected by fans via their blockchain-based voting event,“Gravity”.

Bringing further excitement, P-pop girl group G22 will participate as tripleS' opening act. Known for their singles,“BANG!”,“Defy”, and“Boomerang”, G22 consists of Alfea, Bianca, Jaz, and AJ, who will bring their signature sounds and killer dance moves to Philippine Blockchain Week.

The show will take place at Newport World Resorts Marriott Grand Ballroom as part of

Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW), alongside the first-ever NEFAN FAIR, an epic celebration of gaming, technology, entertainment, music, and MORE! While their Pinoy fans will have the chance to see 4 members of tripleS EVOLution perform for the first time in SEA, sister unit LOVElution is set to embark on theirtour. To complete the once-in-a-lifetime experience, limited Meet & Greet tickets will also be available! Finally, as a special bundle, tickets for NEFAN FAIR will be free of charge with every tripleS stage event ticket.

tripleS is managed by Modhaus, an open architecture entertainment ecosystem that regularly partners with major Web3 industry players to promote blockchain mass adoption via the global popularity of K-Pop. Since launching, the main tripleS group has become a breakout hit across the Kpop and social media spaces.

Tickets for the tripleS stage event are available.

About the Philippine Blockchain Week 2023

Philippine Blockchain Week (PBW), the premier blockchain event in Manila, is scheduled to showcase the most prominent figures in blockchain technology, crypto, and web3 from September 19 to 21, 2023, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, Newport World Resorts, Pasay City.

With the theme 'BRKOUT,' PBW 2023 aims to transcend traditional norms by encouraging participants to venture beyond their comfort zones, abandon old habits, and embrace fresh opportunities in the blockchain space.

For more information, visit

