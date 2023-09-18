Prime Minister Meets Bill Gates

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met with Co-chair of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation Bill Gates on the sidelines of the 78th United Nations General Assembly in New York. During the meeting they discussed ways to intensify joint efforts in the health sector in Afghanistan, especially with regard to polio, in addition to discussing strengthening cooperation in areas related to climate change, agriculture, and food security.
MENAFN18092023000063011010ID1107087379
