Itel To Unveil Flagship Smartphone S23+: A Fusion Of Curved Screen Elegance And Exceptional Performance

Experience of Future of Visual Brilliance with a Mesmerizing Curved Display

Central to the itel S23+ is its remarkable 6.78-inch big FHD+ AMOLED curved screen, which takes visual excellence to new heights. The screen's 59-degree curvature creates a mesmerizing visual experience that wraps around the edges, immersing users into their content. Boasting an impressive 93% ultra-high screen-to-body ratio, this curved screen provides immersive views that captivates the senses. This, combined with a high resolution of 1080x2400, delivers dynamic clarity and colorful details.

Seamless AI Assistant: Aivana GPT Integration

Carrying on itel OS13 system, itel S23+ will be upgraded to seamlessly integrate with the Aivana GPT voice assistant, offering automated support for voice-operated phone calls, WhatsApp, music, SMS, weather, map navigation, alarm clock, search, translation, phone settings, and more, to help you perform tasks quickly and easily using voice commands.

What's more, itel 23+ is the first itel smartphone coming with dynamic bar, making it more convenient and seamless than ever to access crucial notifications such as battery status, incoming calls, reminders, and unlock status.

Unmatched Performance Combined with Ample Storage and Big Battery

itel S23+ redefines storage capabilities with up to 16GB of RAM and a substantial 256GB of internal storage. Its innovative Extended RAM technology leverages an additional 8GB from ROM, enabling smooth transitions between as many as 20 background apps. This guarantees seamless and efficient multitasking, even during resource-intensive activities.

Equipped with an 18W Fast Charge and a powerful 5000mAh battery, itel S23+ ensures a long-lasting standby time and quick power replenishment. With a full charge achievable in just 2 hours, users can stay connected without interruption.

Enhanced Photography Excellence to Capture Cherished Moments

The camera system features a 32MP AI Selfie lens and a remarkable 50MP Portrait Camera. With an F1.6 large aperture, the camera captures clear and vibrant photos even in low-light conditions. The revolutionary Eye Tracking mode guarantees that no moment goes unnoticed, facilitating the capture of impeccable portraits. Moreover, the Portrait Lite feature offers a suite of personalized options to meticulously enhance every aspect of your photo, from skin tone to facial features and face shape.

itel's commitment to customer satisfaction is evident in itel S23+'s offerings. The device comes with an impressive 36-month warranty and 6-month free screen replacement in Africa, underscoring itel's confidence in the product's durability and branding services. As itel's first premium curved screen smartphone, S23+ marks an exciting milestone in the pursuit of pushing technological boundaries, enhancing user satisfaction and bringing innovation to a wider range of users.

About itel

Established over 10 years ago, itel is a reliable smart life brand for everyone. Adopting“Enjoy Better Life” as its brand philosophy, itel's mission is to provide budget-friendly consumer electronic products and lifestyle products for everyone. It democratises technology by giving entry to technology and connectedness to consumers without prior access to it.

itel has expanded its presence in over 70 emerging markets globally. itel has a product portfolio of smartphones, TV, accessories, electrics, home appliance, laptop and lifestyle products.

In 2023Q2, it ranked No.1 Global Smartphone brand under $75 and No.1 Feature Phone brand, according to data from IDC.

