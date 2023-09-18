Un Environment Program (Unep) Announces That Saudi Arabia Will Host The 2024 World Environment Day

With a foon land restoration, desertification, and drought resilience, the event, marked annually on 5 June, will reiterate the pressing need for global cooperation and concerted efforts in implementing the right policies and actions to protect and restore nature and ensure a sustainable future.

World Environment Day was established by the United Nations General Assembly to emphasize the importance of participatory action to protect the environment. In line with this philosophy, Saudi Arabia has exerted diligent efforts, locally and regionally, by launching the Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives and implementing a set of initiatives under its National Environment Strategy. The Saudi government adopted the new Environmental law and the National Environmental Awareness program, to ensure the protection of the environment in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The Kingdom also launched the National Environment Week and established five environmental centers to conserve the environment in Saudi Arabia, as well as the Environment Fund.

Globally, and under Saudi Arabia's G20 presidency, the Coral Research and Development Accelerator Platform and the Global Initiative on Reducing Land Degradation and Enhancing Conservation of Terrestrial Habitats were launched, to protect and restore both marine and terrestrial habitats.

Ms. Inger Andersen, Executive Director of the UN Environment Program (UNEP), welcomed Saudi Arabia participation in the collective global efforts to restore land and achieve drought resilience. She noted that UNEP and will endeavor to intensify efforts to restore nature and preserve the plfor future generations.

World Environment Day has become the largest global platform dedicated by the United Nations to encouraging worldwide awareness and action for the environment since 1973. With UNEP at the helm, over 150 countries participate in the global celebrations every year.

