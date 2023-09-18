Usd/Jpy Forecast: Looks For Higher Levels Against The Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The USD/JPY exhibited a notable rally during the recent trading session, inching closer to the formidable ¥147.80 level, a significant hurdle in the current landscape. Should this barrier be overcome, it could set the stage for a further ascent towards the ¥150 level. Short-term retracements remain pivotal at this juncture, as they continue to present buying opportunities, primarily fueled by the enduring interest rate differential favoring the United States. The Bank of Japan maintains a loose monetary policy, and there are limited indications that this stance is set to change in the near future. Notably, the bond market reflects rising rates in the short-term spectrum, further reinforcing the rationale for traders to hold onto thedollar. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The prevailing market sentiment leans heavily toward buying on short-term pullbacks, with little inclination for selling this currency pair. The strategy here is to identify value during dips and capitalize on the availability of reasonably priceddollars. In fact, it wouldn't be surprising to consider long positions in this market. Consequently, the target extends beyond ¥150, with potential indications pointing toward levels closer to ¥155.Pay Attention to the Bank of Japan's ActionsHowever, it's essential to acknowledge the inherent noise within this market, along with the possibility of short-term retracements. Yet, these retracements, more often than not, present value propositions that attract willing buyers. Despite varinarratives regarding the Bank of Japan's potential actions, the key lies in observing their actual policy implementations rather than their verbal indications. Breaking through the ¥147.80 region signifies a robust bullish signal, potentially triggering a flurry of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) trading activities as investors chase performance. Interestingly, recent data shows that the average retail trader has taken a short position on this pair, a phenomenon that historically serves as a bullish sign.In conclusion, thedollar is currently making strides in the market, with the ¥147.80 level acting as a pivotal point. Short-term pullbacks continue to be opportunities for buyers, and selling this pair is not the preferred strategy at this stage. The prevailing market dynamics are compelling, driven by the favorable interest rate differential and the Bank of Japan's loose monetary policy. While noise and short-term fluctuations are part and parcel of this market, they tend to attract value-seeking investors. Ultimately, the break above ¥147.80 marks a significant bullish milestone, which could trigger further excitement as traders chase after strong performance.Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made a list of the best forex trading accounts worth trading with.
