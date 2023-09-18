Silver Forecast: Bounces Over The Last 48 Hours

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
Silver demonstrated a substantial rally in Friday's trading session, an ascent that brought it in close proximity to the 200-Day Exponential Moving Average . This juncture is pivotal, as it marks a point where a significant decision must be made regarding the future direction of the market. If the rally can sustain its momentum, there's potential for the market to gravitate towards the $25 level over time. The overarching perspective reveals that silver had recently revisited the lower bounds of a sizable consolidation zone, approximately near the $22.50 level, only to execute an impressive bounce. In the event that the market continues to oscillate within the same range that has prevailed since May, an upward rally from this point appears quite plausible. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started It's noteworthy that the typical negative correlation between thedollar and silver has undergone a temporary decoupling, implying that currency markets may offer limited assistance at this juncture. This deviation may be attributed to the rapid selloff in silver, enticing value-oriented investors into the market. Additionally, the appeal of silver as a precimetal cannot be overlooked, as individuals seek to safeguard their wealth amid silver's recent pullback. Furthermore, concerns about surging inflation have prompted investors to consider silver as a hedge against the eroding value of currency. The sizeable candlestick pattern observed in recent sessions, including the formation of a substantial hammer, underscores the market's resilience and potential for further gains.The Market is Poised for a Period of Heightened VolatilityIn essence, the silver market is poised for a period of heightened volatility, with an underlying bullish bias. However, it's important to recognize that a sustained rally may take several weeks to revisit the upper boundary of the prevailing range. Conversely, a breakdown below the lows of the Friday session could usher in a sharp descent, with potential downside targets at the $22 level and, subsequently, the $20 level. This potential setup is worth monitoring, should it materialize.In conclusion, silver has embarked on an impressive rally, accentuating its resilience and bullish prospects. The forthcoming journey is likely to be characterized by notable fluctuations, with the possibility of a gradual ascent. Nevertheless, the market's sensitivity to varifactors, including inflation concerns and its appeal as a precimetal, keeps the outlook positive. Careful attention to the evolving dynamics and potential technical patterns remains essential, as the silver market navigates its path forward.Ready to trade our Forex daily forecast ? We've shortlisted the best FX trading platform in the industry for you.
