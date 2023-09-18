Gbp/Jpy Forecast: Sees Longer-Term Strength Against Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The GBP/JPY displayed a modest rally during the trading session, followed by a partial retracement of gains. In this context, the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average positioned beneath the market serves as a supportive factor, suggesting the potential for a rebound that could propel the currency pair toward the ¥185 level. A further break above this level would lead the market to target the ¥187 level, which has previously demonstrated resilience as a resistance zone. The broader sentiment leans toward a bullish outlook for this market, albeit amidst recent bouts of volatility. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started The trajectory of the Japanese yen in the long run remains uncertain, but there is a plausible scenario where the British pound continues to appreciate against the yen, eventually making strides toward the ¥200 level. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that such an ascent may not materialize immediately, and periodic substantial pullbacks may be part of the journey. The market's movement continues to pivot around interest rate differentials, a factor that generally favors assets denominated in currencies other than the Japanese yen. The Pound may or may not see strength against other currencies, but it is very difficult to see the Yen being a strong currency against the GBP.Volatility AheadIn the event of a breach below the 50-day EMA, the ¥180 level emerges as a notable support area, serving as a foundation for price movements. Currently, it can be considered the "floor" in the short-term market dynamics. If this level remains intact, the scenario remains conducive to an eventual upswing. However, it's important to recognize that altering the overall trend of a currency pair typically necessitates a protracted timeframe. In the short term, the likelihood of such a trend reversal appears limited, unless a substantial shift occurs in the Bank of Japan's monetary policy stance.In conclusion, the British pound exhibits a propensity for gains against the Japanese yen, as supported by the 50-Day EMA. The market's trajectory is underpinned by interest rate differentials, favoring the British pound over the yen. While occasional volatility is to be expected, the bullish sentiment remains intact. The path forward may involve fluctuations, but the potential for the British pound to appreciate persists, with a longer-term target of ¥200. The recognition that changing the overall trend takes time underscores the importance of a patient and vigilant approach in navigating this currency pair.Ready to trade our daily Forex forecast ? Here's a list of some of the top forex brokers UK to check out.
