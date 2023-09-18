S&P 500 Forecast: There Is Upward Pressure

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
The S&P 500 index appears poised to maintain its bullish trajectory, although a continuascent may not unfold in a straight upward trajectory. The market's current dynamic suggests that it will remain attractive to buyers on price dips. While a short-term barrier has been surpassed, the upcoming weeks could potentially witness the market striving toward recent all-time highs. Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started Beneath the surface, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average near the 4500 level is steadily rising, providing a key support zone. This technical indicator is expected to continue underpinning the market, reinforcing the prevalence of technical trading. The pertinent question at this juncture revolves around whether the market can sustain its upward momentum. However, one certainty remains-Wall Street possesses a remarkable knack for constructing narratives that fuel continued stock purchases.In the event of a reversal and a breakdown below the 50-day EMA, a potential retracement to the 4400 level emerges as a plausible scenario. The 4400 level is likely to garner significant attention, and further below lies the 200-Day EMA, positioned several hundred points beneath. Nevertheless, the market is anticipated to retain its appeal, even amid the backdrop of opposing movements in bond market interest rates.Looking to Buy on DipsThe driving force behind Wall Street's dynamics continues to be the interplay between narratives and monetary flows. If investors demonstrate a willingness to allocate capital to the market, the upward trajectory is poised to persist. It's worth noting that a handful of stocks, with Apple at the forefront, command substantial influence over the S&P 500, underscoring the significance of select equity components. In other words – this isn't 500 stocks; this is just a handful that moves things. This has been exacerbated by the phenomenon of passive investing, as most trading is done in the ETF markets, meaning that traders are typically buying a handful of stocks multiple times.In conclusion, the S&P 500 index exhibits a bullish outlook, poised to attract buyers during periodic price pullbacks. While the recent breach of a short-term barrier is promising, the market's journey may entail fluctuations. The 50-Day EMA serves as a sturdy support pillar, with technical trading playing a pivotal role. Wall Street's penchant for narratives and liquidity dynamics ensures that market participants will continue to find opportunities to enter positions. Buying on dips remains a favorable strategy, reflective of the prevailing market sentiment.Ready to trade the S&P 500 Forex ? We've shortlisted the best Forex brokers for CFD trading in the industry for you.
MENAFN18092023000131011023ID1107087362
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.