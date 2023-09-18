Cid To Probe Shooting Incident Targeting Mp

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) is to probe the shooting incident targeting MP Uddika Premaratne.

Gunmen had opened fire targeting Premaratne's car when he returned to his residence in Anuradhapura last night (Sunday).

The Police said that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) C.D. Wickramaratne has instructed the CID to investigate the incident.

The MP was not injured in the incident while the shoots fired damaged his vehicle.

The MP had recently decided to sit as an independent MP in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)