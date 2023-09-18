Joining the growing list of For Sale Links, which offer customers ownership of

Aristocrat content with optional centerpiece packaging, are:



Jin Cai Hao YunTM: A For Sale Link that meshes the popular ChoyTM character with 5 DragonsTM in two distinct settings: Red and Yellow editions, each offering Lucky Zone free game bonuses with expanding and sliding wilds. The popular Hold 'n Spin feature progressively unlocks more room for Cash-on-Reels tokens, as well as boasting a repeat win mechanic, with a Super Feature unlocking all rows from the start. Scorchin' FortuneTM: Aristocrat's first multigame For Sale Link introduced in Europe, features three flaming hot 25/50 line base games: Prosperity of the NileTM, Tiki BlastTM and Sky Temple, as well as a Hold 'n Spin feature. Player-selectable low and mid-denom ranges are available, complementing a selection of operator-configurable grand progressive start-up values.

"Our foon the For Sale Link segment is driven by our customers' feedback and their desire to own some of the top Aristocrat games to expand their offering to players," said Marcel Heutmekers, VP of Sales and Operations in EMEA for Aristocrat Gaming. "With this, we are on a continued mission to expand our portfolio and deliver on the promise to invest in the EMEA region."

Earlier this year, Aristocrat Gaming launched For Sale Link titles – Flamin' FortuneTM and Mo' MummyTM in Europe. Flamin' Fortune 50 LionsTM and Queen of The NileTM, appear on the MarsX PortraitTM caband entertain players with traditional free game bofeatures and a new Hold 'n Spin feature with repeat wins.

Mo' MummyTM: Housed on the MarsXTM dual screen cabinet, offers players a choice of two base game themes - Mighty PyramidTM, inspired by the great pyramids of Egypt - and the Inca-inspired game, Valley of RichesTM. Mo' Mummy combines a triple metamorphic and an innovative take on Hold 'n Spin mechanics through its cash collection feature. In this feature, players can grow 'zone of pays' by landing Cash-on-Reels tokens, or metamorphically trigger free games or a jackpot pick 'em feature.

These games and more for EMEA will be featured in the Aristocrat Gaming booth at The Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas on 9 October to 12 October 2023.

ABOUT ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aristocrat Technologies Inc. is a subsidiary of Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX: ALL), a global entertainment and content creation company with over 7,500 employees working in more than 20 locations across the globe. Aristocrat Gaming is the leading designer, manufacturer, and distributor of Class III games as well as Class II Innovations for Native American casinos and emerging markets. The company's mission is to bring joy to life through the power of play. Its values are rooted in creativity and technology, and the company has a rich history of innovation that has shaped the gaming industry over many decades. For further information, visit the company's website at



