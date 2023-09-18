Correction: Repurchase Of Truecaller B Shares In Week 37, 2023

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This is a correction of the press release sent out this morning where weighed average share price per day was incorrect for certain days.

Information has been corrected below. STOCKHOLM, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- During 11 September 2023 and 15 September 2023

Truecaller AB (publ) (LEI code 549300TEYF1FA5G5GK26) has repurchased in total 429,902 own B shares (ISIN: SE0016787071) as part of the share buyback programme initiated by the board of directors. The share buybacks form part of the share buyback programme announced by Truecaller on 7 June 2023. The share buyback programme will run between 7 June up until the 2024 AGM which will be held in May 2024, and is carried out in accordance "Emittentregelverket". On the Annual General Meeting 2023 the Board was authorized to buy back B-shares up until the Annual General Meeting in 2024. The new authorization means that buybacks may be made so that the company's shareholding does not exceed ten (10) percent of the total number of shares in the company outstanding as of the date of the annual general meeting.

Date: Aggregated daily volume

(number of shares): Weighted average share

price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction

value (SEK): 11 September 2023 125 000 37.153 4 644 158 12 September 2023 125 000 36.897 4 612 169 13 September 2023 100 000 36.306 3 630 617 14 September 2023 4 902 37.170 182 207 15 September 2023 75 000 38.143 2 860 739 Total accumulated over week 37/2023 429 902 37.055 15 929 890 Total accumulated during the buyback program 6 109 754 35.497 216 878 542

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Carnegie on behalf of Truecaller. Following the above acquisitions, Truecaller's holding of own shares amounts to 19.391.533 B shares and 5.600.000 C-shares as of 15 September 2023. The total number of shares in Truecaller including own shares is 379.559.710 and the number of outstanding shares excluding the own shares is 354.568.177.

