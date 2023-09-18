Palestinian Youth Shot At An Israeli Occupation Forces Iof Checkpoint South Of Jerusalem



Israeli occupation soldiers manning a checkpoint south of Jerusalem this morning shot a Palestinian youth.

Reports said the soldiers claimed the youth attempted to stab one of them when he was shot and“neutralized”. None of the soldiers were hurt.

An Israeli army spokesman later confirmed that the youth, who was not identified, was injured and taken to hospital.

He claimed that the youth raised the suspicion of the soldiers when he arrived at the checkpoint and when he was stopped to be checked, he pulled out a knife prompting the soldiers to immediately shoot him.

Palestinians often shed doubt on the army's version of events and say that the soldiers have the green light to shoot at any Palestinian for any reason then justify the shooting by saying that the Palestinian was suspiciand that they felt their life was in danger.