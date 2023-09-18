Red Cross Sends Humanitarian Convoys To Karabakh

+ Funding gap: ICRC calls on big donors to step up

Karabakh is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, but has an overwhelmingly ethnic Armenian population which won de facto independence from Baku in the early 1990s after a lengthy war.

Azerbaijan has effectively blockaded Karabakh since December 2022, causing acute hunger in the region.

+ ICRC to cut additional 270 jobs at headquarters by 2024

Azerbaijan and the Karabakh separatist administration agreed to simultaneously re-open the two roads earlier this month, with a single Russian aid truck entering Karabakh from Azerbaijan, in the first restoration of direct transport links since 1988.