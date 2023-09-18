EQS-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Energiekontor AG: Energiekontor is now a member of the TecDAX

18.09.2023 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Energiekontor is now a member of the TecDAX



Bremen, 18 September 2023 - Energiekontor AG ("Energiekontor"), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar parks based in Bremen and listed in the General Standard, is officially listed in the TecDAX as of today. Energiekontor is tsimultaneously represented in the SDAX and TecDAX. Against the background of the scheduled review of the composition of the DAX index family by Deutsche Börse at the beginning of September 2023, Energiekontor has been admitted to the TecDAX with effect from 18 September 2023. Energiekontor is tnow also listed in the TecDAX and complements its existing membership in the SDAX. Energiekontor has been a pioneer of the energy transition for over 30 years and is characterised in particular by high financial stability and innovative strength. The additional admission to the TecDAX marks another significant milestone in the Company's long success story. Since the IPO in May 2000, the share price has increased approximately ninefold1. The Company is meanwhile traded on the stock exchange (XETRA) with a market capitalisation of more than one billion euros. "Last year we achieved inclusion in the SDAX as a success and a special award for the work of all our employees. Our now consolidated position in the SDAX and the new admission to the TecDAX giveeven more visibility," says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. "We are well equipped to successfully implement our growth strategy of increasing our earnings before tax (EBT) by an average of 15 percent annually and roughly doubling it by the end of 2028. As a driving force for the expansion and success of renewable energies, we want to make an active contribution to a sustainable and climate-friendly energy supply. The capital market's recognition of our commitment is another motivation for us," adds Szabo. 1Taking into account the share split (1:4) in November 2001 and the associated retroactive adjustment of the historical share prices since the IPO, the Energiekontor AG share opened at 9.25 euros on the first day of trading (25 May 2000). On 15 September 2023, the Energiekontor AG share closed at 84.40 euros. All price information for XETRA; source: Bloomberg. About Energiekontor AG: A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has been committed to for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of over 380 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen). The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: Over 150 realised wind and solar park projects with a total nominal output of more than 1.3 gigawatts. This corresponds to an investment volume of over 1.8 billion euros (all above figures as at 31 December 2022). Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350/ISIN DE0005313506/General Standard) is listed in the SDAX and the TecDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact: Investor & Public Relations

Phone: +49 (0)421-3304-126

E-mail:

Web:





18.09.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at Language: English Company: Energiekontor AG Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: 04 21/33 04-126 Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44 E-mail: Internet: ISIN: DE0005313506 WKN: 531350 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1727613



End of News EQS News Service