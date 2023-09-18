New Trading Segment On The BX Swiss - Julius Baer Expands Offering In Secondary Market For Investment Funds

BX Swiss AG / Key word(s): Funds/Partnership

New trading segment on the BX Swiss - JulBaer expands offering in secondary market for investment funds

As of today, 18th September 2023, investors will be able to trade a selection of attractive investment funds on the stock exchange BX Swiss.

The stock exchange BX Swiss already offers investors a broadly diversified portfolio of financial products. This includes equities from over 30 markets in Swiss francs, ETFs, AMCs, ETPs on varicryptocurrencies, structured products (deriBX) and bonds. As of today, 18th September 2023, the new trading segment 'Sponsored Funds' will expand the offering to include around 50 products from more than 15 different fund providers. The investment funds will be tradable from 9.00 to 17.30.

For the new trading segment 'Sponsored Funds' on BX Swiss, Bank JulBaer & Co. AG will acts as market maker and will be responsible for binding pricing with attractive minimum volumes and bid/offer spreads. The renowned Swiss private bank has been an issuer on the BX Swiss exchange since 2021 and was one of the first issuer of financial products for the deriBX segment, the segment for structured products.

"Sponsored funds are a combination of the almost unlimited investment possibilities of investment funds with the advantages of liquid stock exchange trading", emphasizes Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer of BX Swiss.

"In today's world, where speed, transparency and automated processes are part of everyday life, innovative trading solutions are in demand. The new trading segment Sponsored Funds combines modern trading technology with the world of attractive classic investment funds, tcreating added value for investors, banks and fund providers", says Estelle Pool, from JulBaer's Funds Secondary team

