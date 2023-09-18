EQS-News: SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Half Year Results

SGT German Private Equity GmbH & Co. KGaA: Profitable again in the first half of 2023

18.09.2023 / 09:19 CET/CEST

SGT German Private Equity – Profitable again in the first half of 2023



Frankfurt/Main, 18 September 2023 – SGT German Private Equity (SGF), a listed private equity asset manager, provides a preliminary estimate for the first half of 2023. The company expects 1H2023 revenues of just under 5 million EUR and a slightly positive result (preliminary unaudited estimates, IFRS cons.). Almost all of the 1H2023 revenue and about 1.8 million EUR profit come from the PE Asset Management segment, while the Investment segment posted a loss of about 1 million EUR. It includes the Heritage VC portfolio of the subsidiary German Startups Group VC and a private equity investment of the parent company. The latter has recorded an increase in value of another 8%. SGT German Private Equity's equity as of June 30, 2023 amounts to approximately 98 million EUR or 2.12 EUR per share. The average number of shares in 1H2023 was 49.5 million. After redemption of 3.5 million shares in May 2023, 46.3 million shares are still outstanding as of June 15, 2023. Management expects the second half of 2023 to be significantly more profitable than the first, and that the full-year profit forecast of 15 cents per share can be achieved in the second half. SGT German Private Equity has again paid a dividend in 2023 and plans another public share buyback offer in 4Q2023. In 4Q2022, the company had bought back 3.5 million shares in a public tender offer at a stock price of 2.00 EUR and, together with the dividend paid, distributed 16 cents per share in cash to its shareholders in 2022.







About SGT German Private Equity SGT German Private Equity is a Germany-based listed private equity asset manager with registered office in Frankfurt/Main. Its 100% subsidiary SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is a global private equity asset manager headquartered in Singapore. SGT Capital Pte. Ltd. is the private equity asset manager of multiple funds created by SGT Capital, including SGT Capital Fund II

SGT Capital is a leading global private equity firm that invests in mid-sized, market leading companies and partners with existing management to accelerate their global growth ambitions. SGT Capital Fund II, with a geographical foon Europe and North America (fund lifetime ten years), invests in market leading companies in structurally growing sectors which are growing substantially faster than global GDP, and utilizes its proprietary expertise to further globalize the businesses, particularly into Asia markets. SGT Capital seeks to enhance the international capabilities of the businesses it acquires and increasing their global economies of scale.

The SGT Capital investment management team has many years of senior experience at renowned addresses – global private equity houses, management consultancies and investment banks. SGT Capital currently manages its issued private equity Funds, and a joint venture with an Asian financial services provider, in a total volume of more than 800 million USD and has targeted fundraising volume of 2 to 3 billion USD across its varifunds. From its origin as a leading German venture capital provider under the German Startups Group brand SGT German Private Equity also holds a heritage portfolio of minority stakes in some promising German Startups.



