Key Trends Driving Digital Transformation In The Freight Industry

September 18, 2023 by Mark Allinson Leave a Comment

The freight and shipping industry is going through some major changes lately as new technologies shake up the old way of doing things.

For any business that relies on some form of logistics – whether sending products across town or across the world – keeping up with the latest digital advances is becoming critical for staying competitive and delivering what customers want.

In this article, we'll look at five key trends that are pushing freight into the digital age. Understanding where things are headed can help companies take advantage of new opportunities to move goods smarter.

With the right tech strategy, businesses can boost their efficiency, visibility, and insights across operations. So let's dive in!

Freight forwarding is essentially the process of organizing shipments so that companies can get their goods from point A to point B. Freight forwarders set up transportation using different modes such as planes, ships, trains, or trucks – whatever works best for that particular shipment.

Back in the day, freight forwarders did everything manually – getting rate quotes, booking cargo space, filing paperwork – the whole nine yards. It was time-consuming and inefficient.

But now, the industry is going digital, with slick online platforms that automate workflows and provide real-time visibility.

For businesses, this means booking faster quotes, tracking shipments (such as package deliveries), and increased transparency into where their stuff is and when it'll arrive.

For freight forwarders, new digital tools help optimize delivery routes, consolidate shipments, and generally manage global supply chains more efficiently.

Ports and airports also benefit from automated systems to schedule and monitor incoming containers and cargo. This reduces errors and congestion when transferring shipments.

So in a nutshell, digital freight forwarding uses modern technology to reduce delays, waste, and costs by improving communication and data flow across the supply chain. It's helping move the old pen-and-paper business into the 21st century!

One of the most exciting tech trends changing freight is self-driving vehicles, including trucks, drones, and even automated cargo ships.

Companies like TuSimple, Einride, and Kodiak Robotics are testing and using autonomlong-haul trucks to move loads safer and more efficiently over land. Small self-driving vehicles from Nuro and Udelv can transport smaller cargo for last-mile delivery.

At sea, Rolls-Royce is designing crewless cargo ships that use sensors and artificial intelligence to steer themselves. These robotic ships aim to cut operating costs, boost fuel efficiency, and avoid human mistakes.

In fact, the first fully autonomelectric cargo ship, the Yara Birkeland , recently finished its first voyage in Norway. More robotic ships are expected to set sail soon.

Drones have potential too, quickly buzzing packages and critical supplies through the air without traffic jams. As drone regulations evolve, self-driving vehicles and ships will transform freight transport by optimizing routes, reducing congestion, allowing 24/7 operation, and improving safety.

For logistics firms and their customers, autonomtransportation unlocks reliable, hands-free shipping.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are finding widespread uses in freight. Supply chain managers are using AI to better predict demand, optimize inventory, and reduce waste. Sophisticated algorithms can analyze tons of data to detect patterns and insights that humans would miss.

For example, machine learning can review past sales, economic trends, and weather forecasts to predict consumer demand more precisely.

This allows businesses to plan inventory and production appropriately. AI can also optimize delivery routes and transportation modes by weighing factors such as traffic, fuel costs, emissions, and delivery times.

In addition, AI helps logistics firms accurately track shipments in real-time and quickly resolve any hiccups such as customs delays. By applying machine learning to current and historical data, supply chain problems can be predicted before they cause major headaches. Early adopters of this tech report 15%+ reductions in logistics costs, per McKinsey .

Real-time visibility into shipment locations and staprovides a major benefit of digital freight. Advanced tracking devices using GPS, sensors and inteconnectivity allow logistics companies to monitor cargo in transit and rapidly detect any issues before they escalate.

Shippers can check online dashboards that display up-to-date shipment locations and estimated arrival times. This real-time insight gives supply chain partners clear expectations and builds greater trust.

For importers and exporters, knowing where their goods are at all times reduces uncertainty so they can plan more efficiently. Identifying and resolving unexpected delays quickly minimizes inventory shortages or surpluses.

From a compliance angle, real-time freight tracking ensures quality, safety, and security standards are maintained from start to finish.

Online freight marketplaces are slick digital platforms matching shippers to qualified carriers to move loads. These sites provide a transparent way to review carrier options, get quotes, and book trucking capacity.

In the past, arranging transport involved countless calls and faxes between shippers, brokers, and carriers. However, automated digital markets simplify the process.

Shippers can post their delivery details to instantly receive competitive bids from vetted carriers. They also get access to carrier ratings, insurance info, and past customer reviews.

For carriers, digital freight markets provide new business opportunities to profitably fill unused capacity in their network. The streamlined online booking workflow reduces time wasted negotiating rates and contracts over the phone. These platforms enable 24/7 load booking for maximum efficiency.

We've covered a lot of ground on how digital tech is transforming the freight industry. From self-driving trucks to real-time tracking to AI-powered analytics, some really exciting innovations are reshaping traditional shipping models.

As we wrap up, I want to leave you with this – going digital is becoming critical for freight companies to stay competitive and give customers what they want.

New technologies boost efficiency, provide visibility, and deliver actionable insights across operations. They allow businesses to move goods faster, safer, and smarter.

For old-school companies still relying on phone calls and paperwork, it's time to embrace digital transformation if you want to survive and thrive. The possibilities are wide open to build next-gen intelligent, automated, and customer-focused freight solutions.

Main image courtesy of Freepik