Agos (Agos), Agos Labs' Game-Changing Token, To List On Bitmart Exchange







What is AGOS (AGOS)?

AGOS (AGOS) is the driving force behind the ecosystem of Agos Labs, a web3 product development studio. It stands out with a deflationary model that incorporates buyback and burn mechanisms. This system is designed to stimulate demand and provide essential utilities to players within the ecosystem. One of the main features within the AGOS (AGOS) ecosystem is MetaStrikers, a play-to-earn NFT soccer strategic game.

Why AGOS (AGOS)?

The AGOS (AGOS) token is not only a cornerstone of the Agos Labs ecosystem but also powers MetaStrikers. This game seeks to merge the distinct characteristics of GameFi with the potential to address societal challenges, establishing a balance between both facets. MetaStrikers has embraced a DAO-like organizational structure, ensuring that all revenue generated is channeled back into its community.

The game seeks to reward its player base, setting itself apart by maximizing ROI with healthy tokenomics. Furthermore, the allure of MetaStrikers has even attracted the likes of Keisuke Honda, a renowned Japanese soccer player and co-founder of Dreamers VC alongside Will Smith, who has taken on the role of general manager.

About AGOS (AGOS)

Total Supply: 100,000,000 AGOS

Token Type: POLYGON

The utility of the AGOS (AGOS) token within the MetaStrikers platform spans across varifeatures. It serves as a reward for official matches and rankings, covers additional level-up costs, parameter redistribution costs, and more. MetaStrikers, powered by AGOS (AGOS), emphasizes a sustainable ecosystem design, ensuring fairness in gameplay and harnessing the unique fun factors of GameFi.

By integrating both PvP and idle gameplay styles, the game offers rewards for both winners and losers, with a particular foon a sustainable ecosystem that counteracts the excessive token supply issues seen in other platforms. With a commitment to creating a user-centric blockchain game that upholds fairness, maximizes rewards, and ensures sustainability, AGOS (AGOS) is a key player in the evolving gaming ecosystem.

To learn more about AGOS (AGOS), please visit their Website , follow their Twitter , and join their Discord .

