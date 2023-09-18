Canadian administration cautions to charge grocery giants for price inflation

(MENAFN) The Canadian administration is targeting for grocery giants cautioning them of “big consequences” if they do not succeed in offering “relief for Canadians” by steadying food prices by October 9. The advocate step occurs during the increasing inflation in the nation and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party straggling seriously in the polls.



Talking at the Liberals’ state party resort in London, Ontario, on Thursday, Justin Trudeau declared that he anticipates “to hear from them [largest grocery chains] by Thanksgiving on what their plan is to stabilize prices,” also mentioning that “if their plan doesn’t provide real relief for the middle class and people working hard to join it, then we will take further action, and we are not ruling anything out, including tax measures.”



The Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, François-Philippe Champagne, affirmed in a meeting with CIBC that he sent invites to chief executives of Loblaw, Sobeys, Metro, Costco as well as Walmart, the largest grocery series in the nation, to join personally a gathering in Ottawa on Monday in an attempt to agree on a “meaningful action that would reduce price inflation in the grocery sector.”

