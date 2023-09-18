Marine Algae Market Set To Make Waves, Surpassing Us$ 5,798.1 Million At A 4.8% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

Consumers today are increasingly consciof the environmental impacts associated with animal-based products, including climate change, water pollution, and deforestation. This heightened awareness is driving a shift towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly food choices. Marine algae, known for its numerhealth benefits such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, is gaining popularity for its potential to improve health, boost the immune system, and reduce inflammation. Moreover, it contains antioxidants that counteract free radicals, unstable molecules that can harm cells and contribute to the development of diseases like cancer and heart disease.

By 2033, the market for marine alis projected to be worth US$ 5 , 798.1 million.

Over the projection period, the demand for marine alis anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.8% CAGR

By 2033, it is expected that the market for blue-green marine algae, broken down by kind, will be worth US$1,340.5 million.

The cosmetic and personal care marine almarket is anticipated to grow at a 6.6% CAGR by application over the forecast period.

By 2033, the United States is anticipated to have a significant value share of 31.7% of the global market.

By 2033, it is anticipated that the marine almarket in China will be worth US$ 595.1 million. The value CAGR for the India market is anticipated to be 8.6% over the projection period.

“Increasing consumer desire for natural and sustainable products, the growth of the health and wellness sector, and the need for environmentally friendly solutions are some of the factors driving the market potential for marine algae. They expect the marine almarket to continue to grow and offer lucrative investment opportunities.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR

Competitive landscape:

In order to keep up with consumer demand, top producers frequently introduce a new line of goods. To obtain a competitive edge in the market, they are also employing techniques including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, ads, and celebrity endorsements.

In 2022, Thalgo added a new line of marine cleaners made with micronized alfiltrate.

In 2023, Body Declic Cellulite and Contouring Cream from Phytomer is made with organic sea algae. In 2023, Natural Wax Announce to Replace Petroleum in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products

Key Companies Profiled:



Cargill, Incorporated

Acadian Seaplants Limited

CP Ke

Dow Chemical Company

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company

Gelymar

Irish Seaweeds

Marcel Trading Corporation

Qingdao Gather Great Ocean AlIndustry Group (GGOG)

Seasol International Pty Ltd

Yan Cheng Hairui Food Co., Ltd.

Ocean Harvest Technology Limited

Mara Seaweed Algatechnologies

Marine AlMarket by Category :

By Type :



Brown Al

Green Al

Blue-Green Al Red Al

By Application :



Food & Beverages

Animal feed

Nutraceutical

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics & Personal Care Others

By Region :



North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania Middle East & Africa

