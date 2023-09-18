Marine Algae Market Set To Make Waves, Surpassing Us$ 5,798.1 Million At A 4.8% Cagr By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global marine almarket is poised for remarkable growth, with its estimated valuation expected to rise from US$ 3,612.2 million in 2023 to a substantial US$ 5,798.9 million by the year 2033. Over the next decade (from 2023 to 2033), the market is anticipated to witness robust sales growth, registering a steady 4.8% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).
Consumers today are increasingly consciof the environmental impacts associated with animal-based products, including climate change, water pollution, and deforestation. This heightened awareness is driving a shift towards more sustainable and environmentally friendly food choices. Marine algae, known for its numerhealth benefits such as vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, is gaining popularity for its potential to improve health, boost the immune system, and reduce inflammation. Moreover, it contains antioxidants that counteract free radicals, unstable molecules that can harm cells and contribute to the development of diseases like cancer and heart disease.
Key Takeaways from the Marine AlReport:
By 2033, the market for marine alis projected to be worth US$ 5 , 798.1 million. Over the projection period, the demand for marine alis anticipated to grow at a rate of 4.8% CAGR By 2033, it is expected that the market for blue-green marine algae, broken down by kind, will be worth US$1,340.5 million. The cosmetic and personal care marine almarket is anticipated to grow at a 6.6% CAGR by application over the forecast period. By 2033, the United States is anticipated to have a significant value share of 31.7% of the global market. By 2033, it is anticipated that the marine almarket in China will be worth US$ 595.1 million. The value CAGR for the India market is anticipated to be 8.6% over the projection period.
“Increasing consumer desire for natural and sustainable products, the growth of the health and wellness sector, and the need for environmentally friendly solutions are some of the factors driving the market potential for marine algae. They expect the marine almarket to continue to grow and offer lucrative investment opportunities.” – says a lead analyst at Fact.MR
Competitive landscape:
In order to keep up with consumer demand, top producers frequently introduce a new line of goods. To obtain a competitive edge in the market, they are also employing techniques including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, distribution agreements, collaborations, ads, and celebrity endorsements.
For instance :
In 2022, Thalgo added a new line of marine cleaners made with micronized alfiltrate. In 2023, Body Declic Cellulite and Contouring Cream from Phytomer is made with organic sea algae. In 2023, Natural Wax Announce to Replace Petroleum in Cosmetics and Personal Care Products
Key Companies Profiled:
Cargill, Incorporated Acadian Seaplants Limited CP Ke Dow Chemical Company E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company Gelymar Irish Seaweeds Marcel Trading Corporation Qingdao Gather Great Ocean AlIndustry Group (GGOG) Seasol International Pty Ltd Yan Cheng Hairui Food Co., Ltd. Ocean Harvest Technology Limited Mara Seaweed Algatechnologies
Marine AlMarket by Category :
Brown Al Green Al Blue-Green Al Red Al
Food & Beverages Animal feed Nutraceutical Pharmaceuticals Cosmetics & Personal Care Others
North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Marine Alinclude:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Marine AlMarket growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Marine Almarket Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Marine Almarket landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Marine Almarket size?
