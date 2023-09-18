Alibaba declares USD2B investment in Turkey after meeting with Erdogan

(MENAFN) Alibaba, the renowned e-commerce giant, has unveiled ambitious plans to channel USD2 billion in investments into Turkey, as announced by its Turkish subsidiary, Trendyol, on Monday. This strategic move follows a pivotal meeting between Michael Evans, the Leader of Alibaba, and Turkish Leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul just last Friday.



During their meeting, Mr. Evans conveyed Alibaba's confidence in the robust economic fundamentals of Turkey and revealed that the company has already injected a substantial USD1.4 billion into the country through Trendyol. This significant investment underscores Alibaba's commitment to the Turkish market and its potential for growth.



Furthermore, Mr. Evans provided Leader Erdogan with a glimpse into the upcoming investments on the horizon. These include the establishment of a data center and logistics center in the Turkish capital, Ankara, which will contribute to enhancing the country's technological infrastructure and supply chain efficiency. Additionally, Alibaba is set to inaugurate an export operations center at Istanbul Airport, fortifying Turkey's position as a vital hub for international commerce.



In summary, Alibaba's pledge of a USD2 billion investment in Turkey underscores its unwavering faith in the country's economic stability and growth prospects. This commitment is bolstered by previous investments, including the substantial injection of USD1.4 billion via Trendyol. The forthcoming initiatives, such as data centers, logistics hubs, and export operations centers, signal Alibaba's dedication to bolstering Turkey's technological infrastructure and positioning it as a prominent player in the global e-commerce landscape.

