American mountaineer leaves hospital after getting sick in Turkey’s cave

(MENAFN) Mark Dickey, an American mountaineer who got sick and was saved from a cave in southern Turkey previously this week was released from the hospital following finishing his treatment on Sunday.



Mark Dickey started an exploration on September 3 of Morca Cave in the Anamur region of Mersin district where he was saved at a depth of approximately 1,276 meters (1,396 feet) on Tuesday following having internal bleeding.



His remedy at the hospital in Mersin was completed on Saturday.



Joined by his fiancée, Jessica Van Ord, Dickey was released following the essential measures on Sunday.



Works to discharge Dickey started on September 9 under the organization of Turkey's State Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).



Search and rescue specialists, together with medical crews, made it to Dickey at the camp placed at a depth of 180 meters.



Following tests, the US explorer was conveyed on a stretcher and pulled out of the cave, passing through daring tight routes.

