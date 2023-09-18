Monday, 18 September 2023 12:23 GMT

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy) As per industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global water enhancer market is estimated to exceed a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2022, and expand at a significant CAGR of 9.4% by value over the assessment period (2022-2032).

The sober-curiand health-conscipopulation are together driving demand for healthful and nutritibeverages. The hit of the contagiCOVID-19 pandemic also infected people with increased health literacy, guiding better lifestyle choices among the population.

Water enhancers are tgaining popularity due to their flavour and added health benefits. Increasing urbanization and sedentary lifestyles have increased dependence on health supplements. This growing dependence will underpin the growth of the water enhancer market.

Furthermore, sourcing water enhancers from organic raw materials have enhanced both, nutrition content and environmental sustainability, making them a choice for a wider population. Thus, the shift to organic raw materials and multivitamin fortification has been a key driver of the water enhancer market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

  • Flavoured water enhancers are expected to garner an absolute $ opportunity of nearly US$ 2.3 Bn over the forecast period.
  • Sweeteners, under active ingredients, are is projected to grow 2.2X during forecast period, while vitamins are expected to continue their dominance.
  • Based on end use, sports drinks are projected to dominate the water enhancer market by accounting for 30.5% market share by 2032.

Winning Strategy

The water enhancer market is a fragmented space governed by intense competition among leading players. Each player is aiming to enhance its market position by introducing quality products with a blend of organic and/or natural raw materials. Secondary market players are focusing on regional dominance and acquiring smaller companies to enhance their export volumes.

Integration of brand-owned retail channels has also been a key strategy of manufacturers to increase their profit margins. Eliminating intermediaries increases supply chain efficiency and decreases product cost.

Key Segments of Water Enhancer Industry Survey

  • by Type :
    • Flavored Water Enhancers
    • Energy/Fitness Water Enhancers
    • Workout Water Enhancers
  • by Form :
    • Powder/Mix Water Enhancers
    • Liquid Concentrate Water Enhancers
    • Water Enhancer Drops
    • Water Enhancer Tablets
  • by Active Raw Material :
    • Vegetables
    • Tea Leaves
    • Coffee Beans
    • Coconuts
    • Others
  • by Active Ingredient :
    • Vitamins
    • Electrolytes
    • Antioxidants
    • Sweeteners
  • by End Use :
    • Sports Drinks
    • Supplements Drinks
    • Household Drinks
    • Medicinal Drinks
    • Others
  • by Distribution Channel :
    • Offline Retailing of Water Enhancers
      • Specialty Stores
      • Convenience Stores
      • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
      • Independent Markets
      • Pharmacies
    • Online Retailing of Water Enhancers
      • Brand Websites
      • e-Commerce Platforms
  • by Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • MEA

