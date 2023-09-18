Hard Tea Market Is Expected To Reach Nearly Us$ 19 Billion By 2032 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global hard tea market is expected to register a CAGR of 25.25% and will surpass the market value of US$ 19 Billion by 2032 from US$ 2 Billion from 2022. Thus, the global hard tea market is expected to create an absolute dollar opportunity of US$ 17 Billion in the forecast years 2022-2032.
Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Hard Tea market. The report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth.
Each segment along with its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Hard Teas market.
Key Companies Profiled
Boston Beer Company Pabst Brewing Company Two Chicks Drinks LLC CiBrewers Blue Point Brewing Loverboy Inc. Crook & Marker LLC Nude Beverages Molson Coors Beverage Company Bold Rock Hard Cider White Claw Hard Seltzer 100 Thieves Organizations
Key findings of the Hard Teas market study:
Regional breakdown of the Hard Teas market based on predefined taxonomy. Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Hard Teas vendors in detail. Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Hard Teas market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas. Changing preferences among consumers across variregions and countries. Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Hard Teas market.
Competitive Landscape :
Key players in the global hard tea market are The Boston Beer Company , Pabst, Twisted Tea, Anheuser-Busch Companies LLC (Blue Point Brewing) , Old Brew's Easy Tea, CiBrewers , White Claw Hard Seltzer and Nude Beverages. Some of the recent developments in hard tea market are :
In November 2020 , White Claw made a debut with launching hard iced tea. The company launched the hard tea in a mixed 12 pack that consists of four different flavors: lemon, mango, peach and raspberry. The hard teas consist 5% ABV making them suitable for a larger consumer base. In March 2021, 100 Thieves Organizations , a company based in North America has announced partnerships with Truly Hard Seltzer Twisted Tea Hard Iced Tea. The collaborations will help the companies to grow through social media campaigns, co-branded content livestreams and giveaways.
Key Segments Covered in the Hard Tea Market Report
by ABV % :
containing 2.0-5.0% ABV containing More than 5.1% ABV by Flavor :
Lemon Raspberry Peach Orange Other Flavor by Distribution Channel :
Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Online Distribution Channels Other Distribution Channels by Region :
North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa
Queries addressed in the Hard Teas market report:
Why are the Hard Teas market players targeting region for increased product sales? What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Hard Teas market? Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Hard Teas market? What are the underlying micro-macroeconomic factors affecting the global Hard Teas market?
