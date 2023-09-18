U.S And Canada Travel Market Is Anticipated To Display A Cagr Of 10.14% By 2032 X Herald

market research report by Fact.MR, (Leading business and competitive intelligence provider) on global U.S and Canada Travel market sales initiates with an outlook of the market, followed by the scrutiny of the demand and consumption volumes and share and size of variend-use segments

The U.S and Canada travel market is anticipated to secure US$ 952 Million in 2022 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 10.14% from 2022 to 2032. Expansion of the market can be attributed to the growing number of millennial and middle-income traveler groups.

Expedia, Inc.

Booking Holdings Inc.

American Express Global Business Travel (GBT)

TCS World Travel

Abercrombie & Kent USA, LLC

ExoTravels Ltd.

BCD Travel

Intrepid Travel

Topdeck Travel Ltd. Trafalgar

In April 2021, Expedia launched new features and ad campaigns in anticipation of increased travel. Changes such as a new itinerary experience allow travelers to see all the details of their trip in one place, Plans to simplify the insurance experience, and help travelers discover and experience more of the destination, among others. In November 2021, Booking Holdings Inc. announced that it inked an agreement to acquire Getaroom, a B2B distributor of hotel rooms, from Court Square Capital Partners for about $1.2 billion.

Luxury Travel



Business Travel



Cruise Travel



Specialty/Activity/Sports Travel

Budget Travel

Millennials



Generation X

Baby Boomers

U.S Travel Market Canada Travel Market

