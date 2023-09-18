Reach Stacker Market Is Currently Valued At Us$ 2.64 Billion In 2023 X Herald

Reach stackers are specialised vehicles used in ports, terminals, and other logistics applications for lifting, moving, and stacking containers and other big cargo. They are extensively utilised in the shipping and transportation sectors to manage containers of all sizes effectively. The market is expanding significantly as a result of rising containerization, increased worldwide trade, and the demand for reliable and efficient cargo handling.

Download a Sample Copy of This Report:



Reach stacker demand is closely correlated with the expansion of container terminals, seaports, and logistics hubs globally. Reach stackers are required for the effective handling and movement of containers in ports and terminals due to the increased container traffic that is being caused by increasing international trade volumes. Reach stackers are needed to manage the increasing volume of goods as a result of infrastructure development initiatives like the expansion and construction of ports.

The shipping business is being completely transformed by the containerization trend, in which commodities are transported in standardised containers. For loading, unloading, and stacking these containers, reach stackers are essential. In addition, reach stackers are more operationally efficient than conventional handling techniques. They can lift and stack containers vertically, which improves space utilisation and speeds loading and unloading.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

· By 2033, the market for reach stackers is expected to reach US$4.51 billion.

· The demand for cleaner, more sustainable operations and the growing movement to address environmental issues are what are boosting sales of electric reach stackers.

· Due to their sophisticated logistical infrastructure and vast maritime facilities, North America and Europe maintain sizable market shares.





· Due to the presence of significant maritime hubs, fast industrialisation, and growing seaborne trade, China, India, and other nations in the Asia Pacific area are developing as viable markets for reach stacker manufacturers.

“Key manufacturers of reach stackers are investing heavily in R&D activities to improve the design & features of their current models and expand their customer base,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Competitive Landscape

Key players in the reach stacker market are investing in research and development initiatives to continuously improve their models. They are also focusing on enhancing the lifting capacity, fuel efficiency, automation features, and operator comfort of reach stackers.

In March 2020, Konecranes secured a record-breaking contract for the supply of reach stackers in Germany. The contract, which is the largest in Konecranes history, was won in collaboration with their distributor Richter Fördertechnik GmbH & Co. KG. The order consists of 39 reach stackers with varying handling capacities, including 16-ton, 22-ton, and 6-ton containers.

Key Companies Profiled



CVS Ferrari

Kalmar

Konecranes

Cargotec Corporation

Dalian Forklift Co., Ltd.

Hoist Material Handling, Inc.

Jay Equipment & Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Hyster-Yale Group, Inc.

Bomaq Industries SL

Linde Material Handling

Liebherr Group

Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks

Taylor Machine Works, Inc.

Terex Corporation

SANY Group

Toyota Material Handling

Anhui Jac International Co., Ltd. TASK Forklift

Key Market Developments



In July 2022, Kalmar, a leading player in the reach stacker industry, made the strategic decision to spin off its care business division. This move was aimed at redirecting its fotowards a broader range of products, specifically reach stackers, shuttle carriers, spreaders, straddle carriers, and forklifts. By divesting the care business division, Kalmar aimed to concentrate its resources and expertise on expanding its portfolio in the field of container handling equipment and related solutions. Camblift introduced its first electric reach stacker in May 2022. It was designed to offer safer and higher production in a dependable and sustainable manner.

Key Segments of Reach Stacker Industry Research



By Maximum Capacity:



Below 30 Tons



30 to 45 Tons

Above 45 Tons

By Application:



Seaports/Terminals



Yards/Landsides

Industrial

By Propulsion Type:



Internal Combustion Engine



Electric

Hybrid

By Sales Channel:



OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region:



North America



Latin America



Europe



East Asia



South Asia & Oceania MEA

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global reach stacker market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on maximum capacity (below 30 tons, 30 to 45 tons, above 45 tons), application (sea ports/terminals, yards/landsides, industrial), propulsion type (internal combustion engine, electric, hybrid), and sales channel (OEMs, aftermarket), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Contact:

Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: