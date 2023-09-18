Real Madrid defeat Real Sociedad to continue flawless progress in Spanish La Liga

(MENAFN) Real Madrid defeated Real Sociedad 2-1 to continue their flawless progress in the Spanish La Liga on Sunday.



Real Sociedad’s Ander Barrenetxea produced the first goal after a rebound by Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the fifth minute of the match at Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.



Carlo Ancelotti's team made a comeback in the last half following Federico Valverde's brutal goal in the 46th minute and Joselu's study header in the minute 60.



With the victory, Real Madrid triumphed all their five matches to be the forerunner in the Spanish League. Barcelona come in second position with 13 points.



Athletic Bilbao as well as Girona both have 10 points to come after Barcelona.



Dani Ceballos, Eder Militao, Arda Guler, Vinicius Junior, Thibaut Courtois, as well as Ferland Mendy did not participate with Real Madrid on Sunday due to wounds issues.



Real Madrid is going to play against Germany's Union Berlin in their UEFA Champions League group first match on Wednesday.



Los Blancos is going to host Atletico Madrid in a La Liga match on Sunday.

