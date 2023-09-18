Institute of Applied Experience Celebrates Graduation of a Diverse Cohort

(MENAFN- Blue Apple Mediacom) Dubai, United Arab Emirates; 15 September 2023:

The Institute of Applied Experience (IAExperience) proudly announced the graduation of a dynamic group of trainees who have successfully completed their experiential learning journey under the institute's innovative program that allows graduates to gain practical experience in the sector of their respective fields of study.

Institute of Applied Experience (IAExperience), one of the pioneering training institutions in the UAE and MENA region, is a part of the Yousif bin Saeed Lootah (YSL) Group that trains graduates through relevant work experience, internships and placement opportunities.

Speaking at the Graduation ceremony held in Dubai, Mr. Youssef bin Said Lootah, CEO of the Yousif bin Said Lootah Group, expressed his excitement and congratulated the graduates on completing their training. He further commended the success of the unique initiative by IAExperience. He stated, "The Institute is dedicated to equipping domestic and international students with the essential skills required to enter the workforce. In order to ensure our graduates remain up-to-date with the rapidly evolving professional landscape, we are committed to providing them the best opportunities in the leading organisations to gain appropriate work experiences."

"Our focus lies in offering practical training and qualifications in collaboration with numerous organisations and stakeholders. We believe that providing training opportunities for our youth is not only a responsibility but also our duty towards society. It bridges the gap between theoretical knowledge and the qualifications demanded in the job market, benefiting all parties involved. Trainees acquire valuable job opportunities in their respective fields. At the same time, companies find competent and qualified individuals to sustain their growth and development," he added.

Mr. Lootah highlighted that students fulfilled the practical experience requirements of the program through a tailored curriculum designed to match the skills they needed to acquire experiential learning in companies partnered with the institute. These companies operate in various sectors, including biofuels, legal affairs, public relations and digital marketing, financial management and accounting, and project management.

During the graduation ceremony, the Institute also welcomed its first international trainee from Brazil, who joined to gain practical experience in the UAE job market, specifically in biofuels and chemical engineering.

The Institute of Applied Experience remains dedicated to its mission of fostering a well-prepared workforce through experiential learning, thereby contributing to the development and growth of both students and the companies they serve. The programme also aims to contribute towards the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (NAFIS) to lay the practical foundations for implementing the Emiratisation plan at Lootah Biofuels Company.

This graduation represents a milestone in this mission, and the Institute looks forward to continuing its journey of providing invaluable practical experiences to students from diverse backgrounds.





