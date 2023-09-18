Oil supports GCC stocks, traders cautious ahead of Fed

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) GCC stock markets were seeing mixed performances as traders reacted to the developments in oil markets. At the same time, they could become more cautious before the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week.

The Dubai stock market could continue to trade sideways during the next couple of sessions as traders increasingly focus on the Federal Reserve’s meeting. The market could find some resistance near its peak if it rebounds as strong local fundamentals could fuel better performances.

The Abu Dhabi stock market continued to see some resistance after it recovered to a certain extent. However, the main index could find support in the climbing oil prices.

The Qatari stock market ended the week on the downside and remained in an unclear direction. The market has been seeing strong volatility throughout the year and could continue to do so as traders consider the developments in natural gas markets. In the meantime, the market could be exposed to the downside if selling pressures remain after the main index failed to recover beyond resistance levels.

The Saudi stock market closed the week with a more stable outlook thanks to the strong performance in oil markets. More oil gains could further alleviate the concerns about the impact of the Saudi production cuts on the local economy.





