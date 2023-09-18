This month, the South China Morning Post reported that theAir Force and Space Force are revamping their operations in the Western Pacific to deter China. According to the SCMP,Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall has announced that the senior leadership will reorganize both services in the coming months to improve operations.

He emphasized that the USAF must adapt to counter the perceived threat from China, which has been upgrading its air and naval forces and rocket capabilities able to targetstrategic military assets.

The SCMP says the USAF aims to implement these changes by January 2024, involving five teams focusing on organization, equipment, recruitment, training, personnel retention, readiness, and operational air and space mission support.

It notes that the USAF is now focusing on its“agile combat employment” concept, designed to enable a more flexible force and less reliance on large, fixed bases and infrastructure.



It also says theis likely to foon improving its qualitative technological advantages and increasing its engagement with allies in the region, including increasing fifth-generation-fighter training with partners, increasing and enhancing its military exercises in cooperation with Japan and South Korea, and engaging with other regional partners, including variPacific Island nations.