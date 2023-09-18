(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Attic Group, a construction company with nearly50 years of expertise, proudly announces its winat the prestigiNSW MBA Excellence in Housing and Pool Awards.
Attic Group's Innovative and Cost-Effective Design Wins at NSW Master Builders Association Awards
Attic Group, a family-owned construction company with nearly five decades of industry expertise, proudly announces its outstanding achievement at the prestigiNSW Master Builders Association Excellence in Housing and Pool Awards.
The awards ceremony at The Star Events Centre on Saturday, September 16, 2023, celebrated excellence and innovation in the construction and home improvement sector. A panel of experts recognised Attic Group's commitment to delivering outstanding attic and roof conversions, reinforcing its reputation for excellence.
"We are honoured to be recognised by the NSW Master Builders Association," said Cara Boatswain, Marketing Manager for the Attic Group. "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, who strive every day to provide innovative and cost-effective design solutions while adhering to the highest standards of craftsmanship."
Attic Group's motto, "maximise the value of your home," holds even greater significance in today's challenging financial climate. As property values and the cost of living continues to rise, many homeowners are looking for ways to enhance the value of their existing homes. Attic conversions, in particular, provide a cost-effective solution to create additional living space and increase the value of one's property without the need for a major move or significant financial outlay.
Attic Group remains dedicated to helping homeowners achieve their dream living spaces while adding substantial value to their homes through innovative and cost-effective design solutions. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation in the construction industry.
About Attic Group:
Attic Group is a family-owned construction company specialising in transforming underutilised attic and roof spaces into functional, stylish and valuable living areas. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Attic Group has become a trusted name in the industry, helping homeowners across New South Wales and Victoria maximise the value of their homes.
