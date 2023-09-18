Range Products Launches Wholesale Essential Oils Range In Australia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Range Products , a leader in the wellness industry with over 30 years of experience, has announced the launch of its wholesale essential oils range in Australia. This product line features premium essential oils sourced from renowned growers worldwide. The range includes not only international selections but also incorporates 16 pure essential oils extracted from native Australian plants.
Essential oils, concentrated plant extracts, are a cornerstone for a variety of applications such as candles, soaps, aromatherapy, and personal care products. The wholesale range aims to provide a comprehensive array of these oils to businesses seeking quality ingredients for their product lines.
Graeme Lynch, Owner of Range Products, noted, "This range aligns with the company's commitment to offering high-quality essential oils that meet the diverse needs of the clients. By sourcing from both global and local growers, Range Products ensures the variety and integrity of the product offerings."
Range Products initially entered the essential oils industry in 1998. The company has established relationships with reputed growers across varicontinents. Among the global selections, customers can find lavender from France, cinnamon bark from Sri Lanka, and lemon from Italy. For those interested in Australian native oils, the range features lemon myrtle, sandalwood, and nerolina, among others.
While essential oils are commonly used for aromatherapy, their versatility goes beyond this single application. They can be found in a range of cleaning products, skin and hair care items, and even in culinary arts. Businesses looking for premium essential oils can now benefit from Range Products' extensive network of growers and commitment to quality.
The essential oils range aims to serve businesses that prioritise high-quality ingredients for their products. It is worth noting that Range Products adheres to rigorquality assurance protocols. Each essential oil in the range has undergone meticulquality checks to ensure purity and effectiveness.
Regarding future prospects, Graeme Lynch said, "As consumer awareness about the benefits and applications of essential oils continues to grow, the team has a plan to expand the range to include even more exotic and rare oils. The foremains on quality, and the team members are keen on continuing the relationships with trusted growers both in Australia and around the world."
The wholesale essential oils range is now available for purchase. For someone who is interested in learning more about the selection, pricing, or sourcing of these essential oils, contact can be made via phone at 08 9358 4448 or by email at . The company is located at Unit 6/138 Radium St, Welshpool WA 6106.
