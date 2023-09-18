Hair Grooming Product Market On Track For Us$ 37.2 Billion By 2033 X Herald

(MENAFN- Ameliorate Digital Consultancy)
The global hair grooming products market, as of 2023, is appraised at approximately US$ 23.1 billion, and projections indicate a robust expansion, targeting a revenue of US$ 37.2 billion by the conclusion of 2033. This growth trajectory signifies a steady Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9% over the forthcoming decade.
The market landscape is primarily dominated by well-established hair grooming product companies, posing a formidable challenge for new entrants seeking to establish a foothold. To successfully penetrate this competitive market, emerging brands are strategically focusing on introducing innovative products and securing substantial capital for business expansion. These resources are essential for conducting effective marketing campaigns that can rival those of established industry players.
Key Trends: Natural and Organic Products: There has been a growing demand for natural and organic hair grooming products. Consumers are increasingly concerned about the ingredients used in their hair products and are looking for more natural and environmentally friendly options. This trend has led to the development of a wide range of organic shampoos, conditioners, styling gels, and other hair care products. Men's Grooming: The men's grooming segment has witnessed significant growth in recent years. Men are becoming more consciabout their appearance and are willing to invest in hair grooming products. This trend has resulted in the introduction of specialized products targeting men's hair needs, such as styling waxes, pomades, and beard grooming products. Personalization and Customization: Consumers are seeking personalized and customized hair grooming products that cater to their specific needs. Companies are offering personalized formulations based on hair type, texture, and individual preferences. This trend allows consumers to have a more tailored and effective hair care routine. Rise of E-commerce: The hair grooming products market has experienced a shift towards online sales and e-commerce platforms. The convenience of online shopping, wider product selection, and competitive pricing have contributed to the growth of online sales. Many established brands and new entrants are focusing on strengthening their online presence to reach a broader consumer base. Social Media Influence: Social media platforms have had a significant impact on the hair grooming industry. Influencers, beauty bloggers, and hairstylists on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok have popularized varihair grooming trends and products. Consumers often seek product recommendations from these influencers, leading to increased sales and brand awareness. Sustainable Packaging: With the growing concern for the environment, there is a rising demand for hair grooming products with sustainable packaging. Companies are exploring eco-friendly packaging materials and reducing plastic waste. This trend reflects consumers' increasing preference for brands that demonstrate a commitment to sustainability.
Competitive landscape:
Major hair grooming product manufacturers are focusing on launching new products to enhance their sales potential and bolster their stance in the global landscape across the forecast period.
Nick Stenson Beauty, a beauty brand created by renowned beauty expert and celebrity stylist Nick Stenson on November 2, 2022, announced that it would be launching its new haircare range exclusively at Ulta Beauty on November 27, 2022.
Hair grooming brands are launching innovative marketing campaigns to promote their products and drive the sales funnel.
In November 2022, Schwarzkopf, a leading name in the haircare industry launched a new campaign via Connecting Plots to promote its sustainable hair care products and improve awareness for eco-friendly products. The campaign considers research by the University of Leeds which depicted that people are unwilling to buy green and eco-friendly products as they have doubts over their effectiveness and performance.
Key Segments of Hair Grooming Products Industry Research:
Hair Gel Hair Oil Hair Sprays Shampoo Hair Color Styling Creams & Waxes Hair Mousse Others
Households Salons & Spas Fashion Industry
Wholesalers/Distributors Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Departmental Stores Specialty Stores Online Channels Other Channels
North America Latin America Europe APAC MEA
Questionnaire answered in the Market outlook Report of Hair Grooming Products include:
What is the key strategy deployed by large players to maximize Hair Grooming Products Market growth? What are the main challenges faced by players in the Hair Grooming Products market Demand? With the advent of technological advancement, how will the Hair Grooming Products market landscape change over the forecast period? What does player bring to the table which is unique as a strategy, and is easy to emulate for new investors in the Hair Grooming Products market size?
