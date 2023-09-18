Türkiye Molds 'Win-Win' Relations With Turkic Countries - Trade Minister (Exclusive)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Türkiye molds
'win-win' relations with Turkic countries, Trade Minister of
Türkiye Omer Bolat said, Trend reports.
Bolat noted that Türkiye is constantly expanding its relations
with other Turkic countries in all spheres.
"Our relations, essentially, are based on friendship and
brotherhood. We have strengthened our close political cooperation
over the past 30 years and the progress made in our economic and
trade relations over the past 20 years. We collaborate to diversify
production and exports," the minister also said.
According to him, Türkiye has made significant efforts to adapt
the countries in the region to a free-market economy without
harming the social dynamics of the transformation process.
"We know that focusing the commercial dynamics on only one
product is a major obstacle to achieving economic stability, and
the states in the region are also aware of this situation. Our
close cooperation continues towards diversifying production and
exports. We attach particular importance to ensuring the food needs
of the region's population through investments in the food
industry," he pointed out.
Bolat also pointed out that the tourism sector is an area that
Türkiye has always valued.
"The tourism potential of the countries in the region is high.
Our contribution to the infrastructure of the countries in the
region through projects carried out by our contractors will
contribute to the growth of the tourism sector. Additionally, the
region has high potential for renewable energy sources," he
emphasized. "Investments in this field will not only ensure
environmentally friendly production but also diversify energy
production channels. Our experienced investors in this field are
working in the region to meet all the needs."
Noting that export-oriented production, trade, and other service
sectors are carried out in Türkiye's free economic zones, Bolat
stated that incentives are also extended to investors from other
countries, including representatives of friendly and fraternal
Azerbaijan.
"In free economic zones, both domestic and foreign investors are
offered opportunities such as the exemption from corporate tax on
production activities, and when exporting, 85 percent of the
manufactured products are exempt from withholding income tax on
employees' salaries, exemption from property tax, and other fees,"
Bolat added.
Previously, the Turkish minister said that the countries of the
Organization of Turkic States agreed to increase mutual
investments.
He also noted that exports between member countries of the
organization in 2022 amounted to approximately $33 billion.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107087073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.