Azerbaijan's Baku Hosts International Event Dedicated To Missing Persons (Photo)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan's
Baku is hosting an international event on "Strengthening national
and global efforts to determine the fate of missing persons,"
Trend reports.
The event was attended by Ali Naghiyev, chairman of the State
Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing
Citizens, former Croatian President Stjepan Mesic, Rabea Saad
Al-Adsani, Kuwaiti Assistant Foreign Minister for Prisoners of War
and Missing Persons, David Merkel, formerDeputy Assistant
Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs, Fariz Rzayev,
Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan, and Florence Anselmo, head
of the ICRC Central Tracing Agency.
A short film on the problems of missing persons was shown at the
event.
MENAFN18092023000187011040ID1107087072
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.