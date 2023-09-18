Hd Hyundai Spearheads Eco-Friendly Shipbuilding Market

HD Hyundai announced that CEO Chung attended the naming ceremony of the 2,100 TEU-class methanol-powered container ship, "Laura Maersk," in Copenhagen, Denmark, on September 14.

After the naming ceremony of Laura Maersk, HD Hyundai CEO Kisun Chung (first from the right), Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla (second from the right), and Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission (center), are taking a commemorative photo in the ship's cabin.

Built by Hyundai Mipo Dockyard, this vessel is a milestone as the first of 19 methanol-powered ships ordered by global shipping giant A.P. Moller-Maersk (referred to as "Maersk"). It marks the world's inaugural container ship using methanol as fuel, riding the wave of global interest in methanol as the next-generation ship fuel following LNG. Maersk, with a goal of carbon neutrality by 2040, introduced methanol-powered ships as its pivotal first step.

"Laura Maersk" set sail from Ulsan, South Korea, in July and reached Copenhagen on September 13 after a two-month, 21,500-kilometer voyage. Maersk held the naming ceremony at its headquarters, symbolizing the dawn of a "New Era of Shipping."

The ceremony was attended by prominent figures, including Maersk Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla and Ursula Von Der Leyen, President of the European Commission.

The ship's name pays homage to the first steamship acquired by the founder's father, Peter Maersk Møller, known as "Laura." Its hull and equipment are inscribed with the slogan "All the Way to Zero." Maersk globally live-streamed the ship's arrival in Copenhagen and the naming ceremony, broadcasting the successful launch of the world's first methanol-powered container ship on YouTube.

Chung actively expands his network with global shipping companies and participates in international exhibitions to meet the rising demand for cutting-edge eco-friendly technologies in shipbuilding.

On September 13, Chung held a meeting with Chairman Robert Maersk Uggla to discuss enhancing their partnership. He expressed confidence in "Laura Maersk" being a significant milestone toward carbon neutrality and advancing the realization of a Green Ocean through innovation.

That same morning, Chung visited MAN Energy Solution's R&D facilities in Copenhagen to assess progress in developing ammonia propulsion engines and explore collaboration opportunities with Bjarne Foldger, Executive Director of Large Engines (2-Stroke) Business.

In earlier engagements, Chung participated in

GasTech 2023 in Singapore, introducing eco-friendly technologies and signing an MOU related to the "Development of Ammonia Dual-Fuel Propulsion Ships." HD Hyundai secured orders for 43 methanol-powered container ships worldwide and stands at the forefront of the next-generation eco-friendly ship market.

Photo -

SOURCE HD Hyundai