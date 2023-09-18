Flash News: Okx Announces Support For Velodrome Token Migration

OKX Announces Support for Velodrome Token Migration

OKX today announced its support for the Velodrome token migration from V1 to V2. This migration will occur at a 1:1 ratio, ensuring the most seamless transition for Velodrome token holders. To learn more about Velodrome's migration from V1 to V2, click here .



As part of the migration process, Velodrome token deposits and withdrawals will be temporarily disabled starting at 06:00 UTC on September 18. Velodrome trading on OKX will not be affected during this period. After the token migration is complete, Velodrome token deposits and withdrawals will be re-enabled.

