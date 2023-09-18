Cmi (Au) Set To Be Appointed Exclusive Capital Raising Agent For Sat One's Aud $20 Million Investment Drive

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Sat One has signified its commitment to delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions to remote Australia
Sat One, an Australian technology company based in Perth, will sell OneWeb's communications services in Australia.
Leading Australian Data Networking Firm, Sat One, to Partner with CMI (AU) to Fuel Expansion This is fantastic news” - Dan Fairbairn, CEO of Sat OneADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, September 18, 2023/EINPresswire/ -- Sat One , a prominent player in the Australian data networking industry, is making headlines as it gears up for a major investment drive. The company is set to collaborate with Capital Managed Investments AU (CMI) , led by seasoned hedge fund manager Eric Axel, to raise AUD $20 million for its ambitiexpansion plans.
This strategic partnership comes on the heels of Sat One's recent multi-million-dollar agreement with OneWeb, aimed at delivering reliable and cost-effective connectivity to remote businesses and communities. Now, with the goal of raising AUD $20 million, Sat One intends to offer 35% of its share capital to potential investors, opening up exciting opportunities for growth.
Dan Fairbairn, CEO of Sat One, expressed his enthusiasm for this development claiming: "This is fantastic news,” as Sat One committed to providing CMI (AU) with the necessary marketing collateral to attract investors who share a vision for Sat One's future.
Traders are buzzing with anticipation as they believe that the appointment of CMI (AU) as the exclusive capital raising agent for Sat One is on the verge of becoming a reality.
Simon MacFarlane, Director at Sat One, conveyed his appreciation in an email to Eric Axel, stating, "Thank you for being part of this journey with us." The sentiment suggests that this partnership is viewed as a significant step forward for Sat One.
Sat One recently celebrated a milestone with a launch event at the renowned OpStadium in Perth, Australia, reaffirming its commitment to providing high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions to remote Australian enterprises and communities.
The partnership between OneWeb and Sat One holds the promise of revolutionising communication in remote and challenging environments, making it a pivotal development in the global connectivity landscape.
For individual investors seeking an opportunity to be part of this exciting venture, CMI (AU) is set to facilitate their participation in Sat One's growth story.
Sat One is a leading player in the Australian data networking industry, committed to delivering high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions to remote businesses and communities. With a strong foon innovation, Sat One is poised to transform communication in challenging environments.
About CMI (AU):
Capital Managed Investments (AU) is a renowned investment management firm led by Eric Axel, a seasoned manager of multi-billion-dollar hedge funds. CMI (AU) specialises in facilitating strategic investment opportunities and has been appointed as the exclusive capital-raising agent for Sat One's AUD $20 million investment drive.
