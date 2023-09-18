CHALHOUB GROUP TAKES MAJOR STRIDES TOWARDS INCLUSIVITY WITH HEARING LOOP INSTALLATIONS ACROSS GCC STORES

(MENAFN- Tales & Heads) Chalhoub Group in partnership with ImInclusive, UAE-born certified disability inclusion social enterprise, installed hearing induction loops across 300 retail stores spanning the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait. The large-scale implementation reaffirms the Group’s commitment to inclusivity while providing an accessible and equitable shopping experience for all customers, including hard of hearing customers who use cochlear implants or hearing aids. In parallel to the installation of the hearing loops across Chalhoub Group’s retail stores, hard of hearing trainers of ImInclusive are conducting staff-wide hard of hearing culture and Sign language communication training, engaging all employees to further enhance the shopping experience for customers.



Installed at customer interaction points, the hearing induction loops – also known as audio-frequency induction loops - are discreetly utilized by customers who require assistive hearing technology, and can be recognized by an international blue signage. The initiative reflects Chalhoub Group’s ongoing efforts in working towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals of reducing inequalities and enhancing decent work and economic growth.



Damian Brown, Group Head of Talent Acquisition at Chalhoub Group said: “True inclusivity begins with creating an environment where everyone feels welcome and valued. By installing hearing loops across our stores, we are taking a significant step towards ensuring an inclusive shopping experience for hard of hearing customers. At Chalhoub Group, we are proud to lead the way in promoting accessibility and embracing diversity within the retail industry.”



Hafsa Qadeer, CEO and Founder at ImInclusive commented: “Our long-term partnership with Chalhoub Group is a source of great pride for our inclusive community. Together, we are achieving remarkable milestones. This partnership emphasizes our unwavering dedication to crafting inclusive journeys for both customers and employees with disabilities. Intentional inclusion of all stakeholders plays a pivotal role in the success of any organization.”



Hearing loops systems represent universal access, and are installed in retail stores across UK, USA and 30+ countries under accessibility laws. The technology transmits audio signals wirelessly from sound source to telecoil equipped hearing aids and cochlear implants. This seamless connection to the loop system enables customers to discreetly experience 80% higher sound clarity in over-the-counter communication, announcements, product details, and other pertinent auditory information, eradicating ambient noise, elevating human-centric retail design, and establishing an inclusive environment, welcoming all customers.



Chalhoub Group is planning to expand the hearing loops installations into stores in Jordan, Egypt and India in the near future.





